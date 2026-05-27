Samsung Galaxy A27 full specs, design and colour variants leaked ahead of launch

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Samsung Galaxy A37 earlier this year, but the Korean tech giant did not bring a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A26. However, if leaks are to be believed, the company is now said to be working on launching the Samsung Galaxy A27 soon, and we already have a report detailing the complete specs, colour variants and other details about the device.

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Galaxy A27 full specs leaked ahead of launch As per a report by My Mobiles, the Galaxy A27 with the model number SM-A276 recently appeared on Samsung Wallet's compatibility list. The device is also said to have appeared on Samsung Brazil's website.

Reportedly, the latest variant in the Galaxy A series lineup could come in three colour variants: Light Pink, Blue and Black.

The phone could come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, which suggests that it could feature the same 120Hz AMOLED panel used by the company last year.

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As for processing power, the leak suggests that Samsung is looking to ditch the Exynos 1380 chipset from last year in favour of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset on the A27. There could also be the same 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants as last year.

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On the camera front, the phone is expected to retain the same 50MP primary shooter with OIS from last year, while the ultra-wide-angle lens could go down from 8MP on the A26 to a 5MP lens. The selfie shooter is also expected to be reduced from 13MP to 12MP.

The A27 is also expected to not come with support for expandable storage, whereas the A26 allowed for up to 1TB of storage expansion via a microSD card slot.

The One UI 8.5-based phone is expected to run on Android 16 with a promise of six years of OS updates and six years of security patches, similar to Samsung's other siblings in the Galaxy A series.

The battery on the Galaxy A27 is expected to remain unchanged at 5,000mAh with support for 25W wired fast charging.

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Feature Specification Dimensions 162.4 × 78.2 × 7.8 mm Weight 200 g Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (octa-core) OS Android 16 with One UI 8.5 RAM 6 GB / 8 GB Storage 128 GB / 256 GB Expandable storage Not supported Rear camera Triple: 50 MP with OIS + 5 MP ultrawide + 2 MP macro Front camera 12 MP Cellular GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G SIM Dual SIM (Physical SIM + eSIM) Wireless Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Wired USB Type-C Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 25 W wired Colourways Light Pink, Blue, Black

Galaxy A27 launch timeline:

The new report suggests that Galaxy A27 could launch sometime in the second half of 2026. However, it does not give a fixed month for when the new A series device could debut.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in