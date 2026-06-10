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Samsung Galaxy A27 price leaked ahead of launch: Check expected variant-wise pricing

The Galaxy A27 could feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and a triple rear camera with a 50MP main shooter. 

Aman Gupta
Updated10 Jun 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy A27 (representational image)
Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy A27 (representational image)(Aman Gupta/Mint)
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After releasing the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 earlier this year, Samsung has been repeatedly tipped to be launching another member of the A series, the Galaxy A27. However, a new leak has also given us a hint at the pricing of the phone.

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Galaxy A27 price leaked ahead of launch:

As per a leak, the Galaxy A27 could start at €349 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and go up to €439 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

This suggests that the A27 is expected to get a €50 price hike for the base variant and a €70 hike for the top-end variant.

Converting the price to INR, we could see the A27 (128GB variant) coming in at around 38,425 and the top-end variant at approximately 47,200.

Do note that this is just a pricing leak at this point and, just like all leaks, should be considered with a pinch of salt. Moreover, there have been no pricing leaks for the Indian variant yet, and so the estimated prices for the Indian variant could change in the future.

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VariantGalaxy A26 Price (Europe)Galaxy A27 Expected Price (Europe)DifferenceGalaxy A26 Price (India)Galaxy A27 Estimated Price (India)Difference
Base Model€299€349+€50 24,999 (8GB + 128GB) 38,425 (6GB + 128GB)+ 13,426
Top-end Model€369€439+€70 27,999 (8GB + 256GB) 47,200 (8GB + 256GB)+ 19,201

Galaxy A27 leaked specs:

According to a previous report, Galaxy A27 could feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz AMOLED panel. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, replacing the Exynos 1380 chipset used in its predecessor.

Samsung's mid-range device is only expected to come in two RAM and storage variant and there may also be no support for microSD card slot this year.

For optics, the Galaxy A27 is said to include a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, Samsung may equip the phone with a 12MP selfie shooter.

The phone is expected to come with Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and could receive six generations of OS updates along with six years of security patches. The phone could come with the same 5,000mAh battery as last year with 25W charging support.

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The Galaxy A27 will reportedly come in Light Pink, Blue and Black colour options.

FeatureSpecification
Dimensions162.4 × 78.2 × 7.8 mm
Weight200g
Display6.7-inch Full HD+ display
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with One UI 8.5
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Expandable StorageNo
Rear Cameras50MP (OIS) + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
Front Camera12MP
ConnectivityGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
SIMDual SIM (Physical SIM + eSIM)
Wireless ConnectivityWi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC
PortUSB Type-C
Battery5,000mAh
Charging25W wired charging
ColoursLight Pink, Blue, Black

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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