Samsung Galaxy A27 price leaked ahead of launch: Check expected variant-wise pricing

After releasing the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 earlier this year, Samsung has been repeatedly tipped to be launching another member of the A series, the Galaxy A27. However, a new leak has also given us a hint at the pricing of the phone.

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Galaxy A27 price leaked ahead of launch: As per a leak, the Galaxy A27 could start at €349 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and go up to €439 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

This suggests that the A27 is expected to get a €50 price hike for the base variant and a €70 hike for the top-end variant.

Converting the price to INR, we could see the A27 (128GB variant) coming in at around ₹38,425 and the top-end variant at approximately ₹47,200.

Do note that this is just a pricing leak at this point and, just like all leaks, should be considered with a pinch of salt. Moreover, there have been no pricing leaks for the Indian variant yet, and so the estimated prices for the Indian variant could change in the future.

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Variant Galaxy A26 Price (Europe) Galaxy A27 Expected Price (Europe) Difference Galaxy A26 Price (India) Galaxy A27 Estimated Price (India) Difference Base Model €299 €349 +€50 ₹ 24,999 (8GB + 128GB) ₹ 38,425 (6GB + 128GB) + ₹ 13,426 Top-end Model €369 €439 +€70 ₹ 27,999 (8GB + 256GB) ₹ 47,200 (8GB + 256GB) + ₹ 19,201

Galaxy A27 leaked specs: According to a previous report, Galaxy A27 could feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz AMOLED panel. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, replacing the Exynos 1380 chipset used in its predecessor.

Samsung's mid-range device is only expected to come in two RAM and storage variant and there may also be no support for microSD card slot this year.

For optics, the Galaxy A27 is said to include a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, Samsung may equip the phone with a 12MP selfie shooter.

The phone is expected to come with Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and could receive six generations of OS updates along with six years of security patches. The phone could come with the same 5,000mAh battery as last year with 25W charging support.

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The Galaxy A27 will reportedly come in Light Pink, Blue and Black colour options.

Feature Specification Dimensions 162.4 × 78.2 × 7.8 mm Weight 200g Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Operating System Android 16 with One UI 8.5 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Expandable Storage No Rear Cameras 50MP (OIS) + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Front Camera 12MP Connectivity GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G SIM Dual SIM (Physical SIM + eSIM) Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Port USB Type-C Battery 5,000mAh Charging 25W wired charging Colours Light Pink, Blue, Black

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in