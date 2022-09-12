Samsung Galaxy A32 price slashed in India: Here’s the new price

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has reduced the price of another Galaxy A series phone in India. The company has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy A32 by ₹3,500. To recall, the handset was launched in November last year with a starting price of ₹23,499. After the price cut, the Galaxy A32 can now be purchased at ₹19,999. The smartphone is offered in three colour options- in Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet.

