Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung Galaxy A32 price slashed in India: Here’s the new price

Samsung Galaxy A32 price slashed in India: Here’s the new price

Samsung Galaxy A32 debuted in November last year
2 min read . 03:42 PM ISTLivemint

  • Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.4-inch display of FHD+ resolution with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone’s display is a Super AMOLED panel with an Infinity-U notch.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has reduced the price of another Galaxy A series phone in India. The company has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy A32 by 3,500. To recall, the handset was launched in November last year with a starting price of 23,499. After the price cut, the Galaxy A32 can now be purchased at 19,999. The smartphone is offered in three colour options- in Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet.

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has reduced the price of another Galaxy A series phone in India. The company has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy A32 by 3,500. To recall, the handset was launched in November last year with a starting price of 23,499. After the price cut, the Galaxy A32 can now be purchased at 19,999. The smartphone is offered in three colour options- in Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A32 packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. It comes with a 6.4-inch display of FHD+ resolution with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone’s display is a Super AMOLED panel with an Infinity-U notch.

Samsung Galaxy A32 packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. It comes with a 6.4-inch display of FHD+ resolution with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone’s display is a Super AMOLED panel with an Infinity-U notch.

For optics, the smartphone has a quad camera at the back. The rear camera system comprises of a 64MP main sensor with F1.8 aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with F2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth camera with F2.4 aperture and a 5MP macro camera with F2.4 aperture. At the front, the Galaxy A32 boasts of a 20MP selfie camera with F2.2 aperture.

For optics, the smartphone has a quad camera at the back. The rear camera system comprises of a 64MP main sensor with F1.8 aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with F2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth camera with F2.4 aperture and a 5MP macro camera with F2.4 aperture. At the front, the Galaxy A32 boasts of a 20MP selfie camera with F2.2 aperture.

The phone comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB by. Samsung Galaxy A32 houses a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android operating system.

The phone comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB by. Samsung Galaxy A32 houses a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android operating system.

Last month, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G received a price cut of 3,000 in the country. It now comes with a starting price of 31,999. To recall, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G in March this year along with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The handset is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days and is water & dust resistant. The smartphone is offered in four colour options - Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White.

Last month, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G received a price cut of 3,000 in the country. It now comes with a starting price of 31,999. To recall, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G in March this year along with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The handset is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days and is water & dust resistant. The smartphone is offered in four colour options - Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.