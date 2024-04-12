Samsung Galaxy A34 5G receives a MASSIVE price cut! Check out new prices and offers
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G receives significant price cuts in India, with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant now priced at Rs. 24,499 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB model at Rs. 26,499. Offers include EMI options, discounts, and exchange offers, enhancing affordability.
Samsung's Galaxy A34 5G smartphone, launched last year alongside the Galaxy A54 5G, has received a substantial price drop in India. The 5G device, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and a powerful 5,000mAh battery, now comes at a much lower price, making it more accessible to consumers.