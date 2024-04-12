Samsung Galaxy A34 5G receives significant price cuts in India, with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant now priced at Rs. 24,499 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB model at Rs. 26,499. Offers include EMI options, discounts, and exchange offers, enhancing affordability.

Samsung's Galaxy A34 5G smartphone, launched last year alongside the Galaxy A54 5G, has received a substantial price drop in India. The 5G device, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and a powerful 5,000mAh battery, now comes at a much lower price, making it more accessible to consumers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Samsung India website is now offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy A34 5G at a reduced price. Previously listed at Rs. 30,999, it is now available for purchase at just Rs. 24,499. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is up for grabs on Flipkart at Rs. 26,499, down from its initial price of Rs. 32,999. This represents a significant reduction of Rs. 6,500 on both models.

To make the purchase even more appealing, buyers can benefit from various offers such as no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 4,073 per month and standard EMI options from Rs. 1,187. Additionally, there are discounts available for bulk purchases and payments made through Samsung Axis bank credit cards. Customers can also take advantage of exchange offers and other payment deals to further lower the price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year, Samsung had announced an instant discount of Rs. 3,500 on the Galaxy A34 5G, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs. 27,499.

The Galaxy A34 5G boasts impressive specifications, including a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of camera capabilities, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor equipped with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With its robust 5,000mAh battery and IP67-certified build, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G offers both durability and performance, making it a compelling choice for consumers in the Indian market.

