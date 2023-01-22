Samsung Galaxy A34 launch in India soon: Expected features2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 08:58 AM IST
- Samsung Galaxy A34 is said to be a mid-range smartphone. The Android phone is tipped to be priced below ₹30,000.
Samsung may soon launch yet another smartphone under the Galaxy A series range. The South Korean company may bring the Galaxy A34 handset to India soon. The smartphone has been spotted on several listing websites including US FCC and Indian BIS.
