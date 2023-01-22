Samsung may soon launch yet another smartphone under the Galaxy A series range. The South Korean company may bring the Galaxy A34 handset to India soon. The smartphone has been spotted on several listing websites including US FCC and Indian BIS.

Samsung Galaxy A34 is said to be a mid-range smartphone. The Android phone is tipped to be priced below ₹30,000. Alleged specs and features of the phone have also leaked online.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the phone’s Korean and European model will run on MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, while it may be equipped with Exynos 1280 chipset for other markets.

The handset is said to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a dew drop notch on the top. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. Samsung Galaxy A34 is said to come with a minimalist design with no camera bump on the back.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone is expected to have a 48MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor could be paired with two other cameras. At the front, Samsung Galaxy A34 is said to have a 13MP camera for selfies and videos.

Samsung Galaxy A34 is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer support for 25watt fast charging. However, there will be no wall charger in the retail box. The smartphone is tipped to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, similar to its predecessor.

Recently, Samsung launched two new Galaxy A series phones in India – Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. Both these smartphones can now be purchased. The duo are available via Samsung India online store along with Samsung stores and offline retail stores across the country. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with a starting price of 16,499, while the Galaxy A23 5G phone has two models – 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM priced at ₹22,999 and ₹24,999, respectively.

Samsung is giving a cashback of up to ₹2,000 with SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney and a monthly EMI buying option on both these handsets.