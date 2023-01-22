Samsung Galaxy A34 launch in India soon: Expected features

Recently, Samsung launched two new Galaxy A series phones in India – Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. Both these smartphones can now be purchased. The duo are available via Samsung India online store along with Samsung stores and offline retail stores across the country. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with a starting price of 16,499, while the Galaxy A23 5G phone has two models – 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM priced at ₹22,999 and ₹24,999, respectively.