Samsung's premium mid-range Galaxy A series is all set to launch in India today, and is likely to intensify competition in the sub- ₹50,000 price segment. Notably, the two smartphones have already been launched in Germany via the Otto retail website, giving a glimpse of the possible specifications that could be found on the Indian variant.

Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 price:

According to a report by Fonearena, citing the Otto retail listing, the Galaxy A55 5G is priced at €479 (approximately ₹43,200) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and €529 (approximately ₹47,700) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 5G is listed at €379 ( ₹34,180) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and €449 ( ₹40,500) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Both the A35 5G and A55 5G are available in Ice Blue, Lemon, Lilac and Navy Blue colour variants. Meanwhile, the German retail site has also shared the specifications of the Galaxy A series devices, which are likely to be the same for the Indian variants.

Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 expected specifications:

Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G are expected to feature the same 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and support for up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

They are also expected to run on the same One UI 6 based on Android 14 operating system and as with the recently launched Galaxy F15 5G, Samsung could offer 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

In terms of processor, Galaxy A55 5G may be powered by the Exynos 1480 SoC paired with an AMD Xclipse 530 GPU. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 5G could be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC and be paired with a Mali-G68 GPU.

