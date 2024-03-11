Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G India launch today: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know
Expected specifications for Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G include 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel, One UI 6 based on Android 14, 4 years of OS updates, and Exynos processors with AMD Xclipse 530 and Mali-G68 GPUs respectively.
Samsung's premium mid-range Galaxy A series is all set to launch in India today, and is likely to intensify competition in the sub- ₹50,000 price segment. Notably, the two smartphones have already been launched in Germany via the Otto retail website, giving a glimpse of the possible specifications that could be found on the Indian variant.