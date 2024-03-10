Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G price and specs leaked online ahead of March 11 India launch
Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 5G are all set to be launched in India at an event on March 11. However, ahead of the scheduled launch a new report has leaked the price and specifications of the two devices.
Samsung has already confirmed that its Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G smartphones will be launched in India on March 11. However, ahead of the planned launch of these devices in India, the smartphones have already gone on sale in Germany on the Otto retail website, giving a glimpse of the price and specifications of these 2 devices.