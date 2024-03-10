Samsung has already confirmed that its Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G smartphones will be launched in India on March 11. However, ahead of the planned launch of these devices in India, the smartphones have already gone on sale in Germany on the Otto retail website, giving a glimpse of the price and specifications of these 2 devices.

Also Read | Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched in India

Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 price:

According to a report by Fonearena, citing the Otto retail listing, the Galaxy A55 5G is priced at €479 (approximately ₹43,200) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and €529 (approximately ₹47,700) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 5G is listed at €379 ( ₹34,180) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and €449 ( ₹40,500) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Both the A35 5G and A55 5G are available in Ice Blue, Lemon, Lilac and Navy Blue colour variants. Meanwhile, the German retail site has also shared the specifications of the Galaxy A series devices, which are likely to be the same for the Indian variants.

Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 expected specifications:

Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G are expected to feature the same 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and support for up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

They are also expected to run on the same One UI 6 based on Android 14 operating system and as with the recently launched Galaxy F15 5G, Samsung could offer 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

In terms of processor, Galaxy A55 5G may be powered by the Exynos 1480 SoC paired with an AMD Xclipse 530 GPU. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 5G could be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC and be paired with a Mali-G68 GPU.

The Galaxy A35 may feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor. The A35 5G may also feature a 13MP selfie shooter on the front.

The pricier sibling may also pack a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor but with a 12MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro sensor. There could also be improvements in the selfie department with a 32MP sensor instead of the 13MP on A35 5G.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!