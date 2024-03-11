Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G with Exynos SoC, IP67 rating launched in India: Specs, design and more
Samsung has launched the two new iterations in its Galaxy A series - Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G. The two smartphones comes with Exynos processor, IP67 rating and Samsung Knox protection.
Samsung has finally unveiled the premium mid-range Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 5G smartphones in India, featuring Samsung Knox protection and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Surprisingly, while the Korean smartphone maker has released both these smartphones in India, their pricing hasn't been revealed yet and Samsung is expected to provide more details regarding these phones on March 14.