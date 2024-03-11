Samsung has finally unveiled the premium mid-range Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 5G smartphones in India, featuring Samsung Knox protection and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Surprisingly, while the Korean smartphone maker has released both these smartphones in India, their pricing hasn't been revealed yet and Samsung is expected to provide more details regarding these phones on March 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy A35 specs: The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass.

In terms of optics, the A35 5G features a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP f/2.2 aperture primary sensor with support for OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor. There is also a 13MP front-facing shooter in order to handle the selfie and video call related requirements.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and comes with support for up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The storage on the Galaxy A35 5G is also expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can be fast-charged via a 25W charger. The A35 5G also runs on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14, and Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of software updates with this phone.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Specifications: The Galaxy A55 5G comes with the same 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display as its more affordable sibling, along with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has the same 5,000mAh battery as the A35 and runs on One UI 6.1 based on the Android 14 operating system.

The differences between these two phones become apparent when we take a look at their cameras and processors. The Galaxy A55 5G runs on the more powerful Exynos 1480 chipset and comes with support for up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The smartphone also features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and support for OIS, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor. The A55 5G also has a 32MP front-facing shooter, compared to the 16MP sensor on its sibling.

