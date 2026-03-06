Samsung Galaxy A36, A56 specifications leaked ahead of launch, price range tipped

Samsung recently launched its flagship lineup but it seems like the company is already planning to unveil its new A series lineup as well. While the Korean smartphone maker has stayed mum on the A37 and A57 series, a new leak has revealed much of the specifications of the two devices.

As per a report by Android Headlines, the new devices could bring massive 6.7-inch displays, upgraded Exynos processors, and faster 45W wired charging to the premium mid-range lineup.

Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 price (leaked): As per the report, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 could be around 16-20% costlier than their predecessors. This suggests a price of around €439 (around ₹47,000) for the Galaxy A37, and €539 (around ₹57,300) for the Galaxy A57.

Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 specifications (leaked): Both the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 could feature a flat 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the performance front, the Galaxy A37 could come powered by the Samsung Exynos 1480 processor and be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy A57 could utilize the more powerful Samsung Exynos 1680 chip and come paired strictly with 8GB of RAM. Both devices are tipped to offer 128GB and 256GB internal storage options, though it is worth noting that neither phone may support storage expansion via a microSD card.

Both smartphones are likely to run on Samsung’s One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. The devices could be packed with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 45W wired fast charging. The mid-range lineup is unlikely to come with support for wireless charging

Feature Samsung Galaxy A37 Samsung Galaxy A57 Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (2340 x 1080), 120Hz 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (2340 x 1080), 120Hz Processor Samsung Exynos 1480 Samsung Exynos 1680 RAM & Storage 6GB / 8GB RAM + 128GB / 256GB (Non-expandable) 8GB RAM + 128GB / 256GB (Non-expandable) Rear Camera 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2) Battery & Charging 5,000mAh, 45W wired fast charging 5,000mAh, 45W wired fast charging Software Android 16 (One UI 8.5) Android 16 (One UI 8.5) Dimensions / Thickness 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm 161.5 x 76.9 x 6.9mm Weight 196g 192g

As for optics, both phones should come with an identical triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 could house a 12MP shooter with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.