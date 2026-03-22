Samsung Galaxy A37, A57 confirmed to launch in India on 25 March: Expected price, specs and more

Samsung has confirmed that its latest A series models, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, will be launching in India and other global markets on 25 March. The Korean smartphone maker did not share many details about the phones, but leaks around the devices have already given us much of the details about the two devices. Here's a look at everything to expect from the two A series models.

Samsung Galaxy A37, A57 expected specifications: As per leaks, both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 could feature a flat 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A37 could be powered by the Samsung Exynos 1480 processor with up to 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A57 could run on the Exynos 1680 chip with up to 8GB of RAM. The two phones are expected to come with support for 128GB and 256GB of internal storage while also coming with support for external storage via a microSD card slot.

Just like the Galaxy S26 lineup, the A series is also tipped to be running on the latest One UI 8.5 with a promise of 7 years of OS updates and security patches. The two phones could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging.

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As for optics, the two devices could feature an identical camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The front of the phones could feature a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Feature Samsung Galaxy A37 Samsung Galaxy A57 Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (2340 x 1080), 120Hz 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (2340 x 1080), 120Hz Processor Samsung Exynos 1480 Samsung Exynos 1680 RAM & Storage 6GB / 8GB RAM + 128GB / 256GB (Non-expandable) 8GB RAM + 128GB / 256GB (Non-expandable) Rear Camera 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2) Battery & Charging 5,000mAh, 45W wired fast charging 5,000mAh, 45W wired fast charging Software Android 16 (One UI 8.5) Android 16 (One UI 8.5) Dimensions / Thickness 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm 161.5 x 76.9 x 6.9mm Weight 196g 192g