Samsung Galaxy A37, A57 Launch LIVE: Galaxy A37, A57 price leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 Launch LIVE: Soon after the flagship Galaxy S26 series launch, Samsung is all geared to launch its Galaxy A series lineup. The company will be unveiling the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 at a launch event today.

While the Korean smartphone maker has stayed mum on the pricing and specifications of the upcoming phones, leaks have given us a hint at everything to expect from the upcoming devices.

Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 expected specs:

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 could both feature a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The A37 could run on Samsung's Exynos 1480 SoC with up to 6/8GB of RAM while the Galaxy A57 could run on the Exynos 1680 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. The two devices are likely to come with 128GB/256GB of internal storage along with support for microSD card slot.

Just like the Galaxy S26 lineup, the A series is also tipped to be running on the latest One UI 8.5 with a promise of 7 years of OS updates and security patches. The two phones could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging.