Samsung Galaxy A37, A57 Launch LIVE: Galaxy A37, A57 price leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 Launch LIVE: Soon after the flagship Galaxy S26 series launch, Samsung is all geared to launch its Galaxy A series lineup. The company will be unveiling the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 at a launch event today.
While the Korean smartphone maker has stayed mum on the pricing and specifications of the upcoming phones, leaks have given us a hint at everything to expect from the upcoming devices.
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 expected specs:
Leaks suggest that the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 could both feature a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The A37 could run on Samsung's Exynos 1480 SoC with up to 6/8GB of RAM while the Galaxy A57 could run on the Exynos 1680 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. The two devices are likely to come with 128GB/256GB of internal storage along with support for microSD card slot.
Just like the Galaxy S26 lineup, the A series is also tipped to be running on the latest One UI 8.5 with a promise of 7 years of OS updates and security patches. The two phones could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging.
Both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 feature a large 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology for clear outdoor viewing. The top end Galaxy A57 5G comes with a Super AMOLED+ panel and boasts a slim 6.9mm profile while weighing just 179g. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 5G opts for a standard Super AMOLED panel and measures 7.4mm in thickness.
On the durability front, both the Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, meaning they can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes.
The Galaxy A57 sits in the flagship killer category where it will rival the likes of Pixel 10a, iPhone 16e and the OnePlus 15R among other similarly priced device. These devices offer a premium experience while costing less than their flagship counterparts.
As per a report by Android Headlines, the prices of the Galaxy A37 and A57 could be around 16-20% costlier than their predecessor due to memory chip shortage. This would take the Galaxy A37 to a starting price of around €439 (approx. ₹47,000) and €539 for Galaxy A57 (approx ₹57,300)
Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 5G during its launch event which will begin at 5:30 PM. The Korean smartphone maker is expected to unveil the device globally, meaning the company should reveal the prices for all regions simultaneously.
On the camera front, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 could feature an identical camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The front of the phones could feature a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
As per the same leak, the Galaxy A57 could be priced at ₹56,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹62,499 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.
As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Galaxy A37 will be priced at ₹41,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM/256GB model could be priced at ₹47,999 and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage could be priced at ₹52,999.