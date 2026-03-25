Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 with Exynos SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs and more

Samsung has unveiled its latest offerings in the A series, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, with new AI features based on One UI 8.5. Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57.

Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G price and availability: While Samsung has not yet revealed the official pricing for the new devices, the company confirmed the colour options. The Galaxy A57 5G will be available in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac. The Galaxy A37 5G will come in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen.

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Design and displays: Both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 feature a large 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology for clear outdoor viewing. The top-end Galaxy A57 5G comes with a Super AMOLED+ panel and boasts a slim 6.9mm profile while weighing just 179g. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 5G opts for a standard Super AMOLED panel and measures 7.4mm in thickness.

On the durability front, both the Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, meaning they can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

Software: Both phones run on the latest Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box, with a promise of six years of OS updates and security patches.

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Samsung says it has added many "Awesome Intelligence" AI features on both devices. This includes:

Voice Transcription: Built into the Voice Recorder app to easily transcribe, translate, and summarise meetings or voicemail audio.

AI Select & Object Eraser: Allows users to easily extract text, drag-and-drop images across apps, and naturally remove unwanted background clutter from photos.

Circle to Search: Features multi-object recognition to explore multiple items in an image simultaneously.

Gemini & Bixby: Deep integration with Google's Gemini for complex tasks and an upgraded Bixby for natural-language device controls.

Feature Galaxy A57 5G Galaxy A37 5G Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+, 120Hz, Vision Booster 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, Vision Booster RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB RAM + 256GB Storage 8GB/12GB RAM + 128GB/256GB Storage Rear Camera 50MP Main (f/1.8) + 12MP Ultra-Wide (f/2.2) + 5MP Macro (f/2.4) 50MP Main (f/1.8) + 8MP Ultra-Wide (f/2.2) + 5MP Macro (f/2.4) Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2) Battery & Charging 5000mAh, Super Fast Charging 2.0 5000mAh Software Android 16 (One UI 8.5), 6 years OS updates Android 16 (One UI 8.5), 6 years OS updates Durability IP68 Water & Dust Resistance IP68 Water & Dust Resistance Dimensions & Weight 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm; 179g 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm; 196g

Camera and battery: The Galaxy A37 and A57 feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, and a 5MP macro lens. However, the Galaxy A57 gets a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens while the A37 gets an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, both phones house a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

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Samsung is bringing its Best Face and Auto Trim feature only for the A57. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 and A57 both comes with a 5,000mAh battery.