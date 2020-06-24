Samsung today announced a host of offers for its best-selling smartphone — Samsung Galaxy A51 in India. Loaded with enhanced features, the 8GB + 128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy A51 is available in three difference colours — Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue. The phone comes with 6.5 inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and 48 megapixel quad camera setup. The Galaxy A51 features octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC along with a 4,000mAh battery and fast-charging option.

The 8GB+128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced at ₹27,999. Its 6GB + 126GB model is available for Rs. 25,250. Customers can buy Galaxy A51 from offline retail stores and leading e-commerce portals such as Amazon and Flipkart.

A cashback of ₹1,500 is applicable if consumers use credit/debit cards from HDFC, ICICI and SBI while purchasing. A no-cost EMI option is also available for the 8GB variant of Samsung Galaxy A51. The South Korean tech giant is offering an upgrade bonus of ₹1500 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy A51 8GB variant in India.

The company is also offering Samsung Care+ offer till June 30 where customers can get an additional Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage package, worth Rs. 1,099 for Rs. 699 only.

Galaxy A51’s ‘Make for India’ innovations have seen widespread adoption, the company said in a statement. The ‘Useful Cards’ feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox. Multilingual Typing helps millennials and Gen Z converse effortlessly in local languages. Finder lets users find app content quickly, while Smart Crop help users save, share, or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot. Galaxy A51 comes with a bouquet of other features such as Samsung’s proprietary defense grade Knox Security, Samsung Health and Samsung Pay (card payments through NFC only) which allows users to make contactless payments with their phones





