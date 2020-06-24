Galaxy A51’s ‘Make for India’ innovations have seen widespread adoption, the company said in a statement. The ‘Useful Cards’ feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox. Multilingual Typing helps millennials and Gen Z converse effortlessly in local languages. Finder lets users find app content quickly, while Smart Crop help users save, share, or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot. Galaxy A51 comes with a bouquet of other features such as Samsung’s proprietary defense grade Knox Security, Samsung Health and Samsung Pay (card payments through NFC only) which allows users to make contactless payments with their phones