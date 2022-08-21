Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets cheaper in India: Check new price2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 11:54 AM IST
- Samsung has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G by ₹3,000 in India. The phone's price now starts at ₹31,999.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has received a price cut in the country. The smartphone has become cheaper by ₹3,000 and now comes with a starting price of ₹31,999. To recall, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G in March this year along with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The handset is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days and is water & dust resistant.