Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has received a price cut in the country. The smartphone has become cheaper by ₹3,000 and now comes with a starting price of ₹31,999. To recall, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G in March this year along with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The handset is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days and is water & dust resistant.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: New price

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB. The former was launched at ₹34,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at ₹31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM variant will now cost ₹32,999 after a price drop of ₹3,000 on its original price of ₹35,999.

The smartphone is offered in four colour options. These are Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. The handset runs on Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection.

As mentioned above, the phone has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB paired with 128GB internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone features a quad camera at the back. The phone offers a 64MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture) paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture), a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 25watt fast charging adapter. Samsung says that the device can juice up from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. The phone is IP67 rated.