Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets cheaper in India: Check new price

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has received a price cut in the country. The smartphone has become cheaper by ₹3,000 and now comes with a starting price of ₹31,999. To recall, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G in March this year along with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The handset is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days and is water & dust resistant.

