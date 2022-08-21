Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets cheaper in India: Check new price

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets cheaper in India: Check new price2 min read . 11:54 AM IST
- Samsung has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G by ₹3,000 in India. The phone's price now starts at ₹31,999.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has received a price cut in the country. The smartphone has become cheaper by ₹3,000 and now comes with a starting price of ₹31,999. To recall, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G in March this year along with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The handset is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days and is water & dust resistant.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has received a price cut in the country. The smartphone has become cheaper by ₹3,000 and now comes with a starting price of ₹31,999. To recall, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G in March this year along with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The handset is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days and is water & dust resistant.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: New price
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: New price
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB. The former was launched at ₹34,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at ₹31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM variant will now cost ₹32,999 after a price drop of ₹3,000 on its original price of ₹35,999.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB. The former was launched at ₹34,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at ₹31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM variant will now cost ₹32,999 after a price drop of ₹3,000 on its original price of ₹35,999.
The smartphone is offered in four colour options. These are Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White.
The smartphone is offered in four colour options. These are Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. The handset runs on Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. The handset runs on Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection.
As mentioned above, the phone has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB paired with 128GB internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB.
As mentioned above, the phone has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB paired with 128GB internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB.
To perform camera duties, the smartphone features a quad camera at the back. The phone offers a 64MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture) paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture), a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.
To perform camera duties, the smartphone features a quad camera at the back. The phone offers a 64MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture) paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture), a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 25watt fast charging adapter. Samsung says that the device can juice up from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. The phone is IP67 rated.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 25watt fast charging adapter. Samsung says that the device can juice up from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. The phone is IP67 rated.