Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G debut in India. Check price, specs, more

Samsung has added two new smartphones, the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, to its A-series lineup in India. The devices were introduced in select global markets on Wednesday (March 15) and will be available for purchase in India starting from March 28. These models are equipped with Super AMOLED displays that offer a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by octa-core processors, although the specific model names have not been disclosed. Both smartphones run on Android 13 and have the new One UI 5.1 interface.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been priced at Rs. 38,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 40,999. The smartphone is available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colour options. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G starts at Rs. 30,999 for its base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM +256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 32,999. It is available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Silver colour options.

Starting from March 16, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will be available for pre-orders on the company website, with deliveries commencing from March 28. Customers making purchases via select bank cards will receive a cashback of Rs. 3,000 as an introductory offer. Those pre-ordering the new smartphones will have the opportunity to purchase the Galaxy Buds Live for Rs. 999. EMI options are also available.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with dual SIM (nano) support and run on Android 11 with One UI 5.1 on top. Samsung promises to provide four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for both devices. The phones feature Super AMOLED displays with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays are equipped with vision booster support, which enhances visibility under sunlight. The Galaxy A54 5G sports a 6.4-inch display, while the Galaxy A34 5G has a slightly larger 6.6-inch screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with triple rear camera units that are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera setup of the Galaxy A54 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens. Similarly, the Galaxy A34 5G features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. Both smartphones have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens. The Nightography feature on the camera units enables brighter photos and videos to be taken in low light conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. They also offer similar connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Both devices are equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, light sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery by Samsung, which is claimed to last for up to two days on a single charge. Both models are IP67-certified and feature stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby technology. The phones also come with Samsung's Knox security system.