Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G debut in India. Check price, specs, more

Samsung has added two new smartphones, the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, to its A-series lineup in India. The devices were introduced in select global markets on Wednesday (March 15) and will be available for purchase in India starting from March 28. These models are equipped with Super AMOLED displays that offer a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by octa-core processors, although the specific model names have not been disclosed. Both smartphones run on Android 13 and have the new One UI 5.1 interface.

