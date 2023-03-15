Samsung Galaxy A54, A34 launch soon: Here’s what to expect2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 01:52 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy A34 is expected to come with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.
South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy A series with the launch of Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 soon. The company has not revealed the exact launch date of the phones, but the devices have been subject to multiple leaks recently. Earlier this month, the entire spec sheet of the Galaxy A34 was mistakenly shared by Samsung Switzerland. Here’s a look at the expected features
