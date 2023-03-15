South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy A series with the launch of Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 soon. The company has not revealed the exact launch date of the phones, but the devices have been subject to multiple leaks recently. Earlier this month, the entire spec sheet of the Galaxy A34 was mistakenly shared by Samsung Switzerland. Here’s a look at the expected features

Samsung Galaxy A34 rumoured specs

Samsung Galaxy A34 is expected to come with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. It may pack 6GB RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB storage capacity.

The handset may feature a microSD card to further expand the storage. On the camera front, the Galaxy A34 is said to have a triple camera system on the back. The setup may consist of a 48MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the phone may have a 13MP camera at the front. The device is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type 2.0 Type-C charging port. The Galaxy A34 may come with IP67 water and dust resistant feature with Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC connectivity. Awesome Silver, Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite are the expected colour variants of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A54 rumoured specs

YouTuber Vy Vo Xuan recently shared a detailed unboxing and hands-on video of the upcoming Samsung phone. In the video, one can see the phone coming with a simple box with a double-sided USB-C cable and SIM ejector tool. The handset is rumoured to run on Samsung One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

The smartphone is likely to be priced under ₹40,000 in India. Similar to Galaxy A34, the Galaxy A54 may come with IP67 water and dust resistant design.