Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 prices revealed in India: THIS how much the smartphones cost
Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G in India with enticing offers and vibrant colors. A55 priced at Rs. 36,999 onwards, offers 120Hz display, Exynos 1480 processor, and triple rear camera setup. A35 priced at Rs. 27,999 onwards, features full-HD+ AMOLED display, and Exynos 1380 chipset.
Samsung's latest entrants into the bustling Indian smartphone market, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, have made a splash with their recent unveiling. After much anticipation surrounding their pricing, Samsung has finally divulged the details, accompanied by enticing offers and comprehensive specifications, just days after their official launch. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about these sleek new additions to the Galaxy A series.