Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G in India with enticing offers and vibrant colors. A55 priced at Rs. 36,999 onwards, offers 120Hz display, Exynos 1480 processor, and triple rear camera setup. A35 priced at Rs. 27,999 onwards, features full-HD+ AMOLED display, and Exynos 1380 chipset.

Samsung's latest entrants into the bustling Indian smartphone market, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, have made a splash with their recent unveiling. After much anticipation surrounding their pricing, Samsung has finally divulged the details, accompanied by enticing offers and comprehensive specifications, just days after their official launch. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about these sleek new additions to the Galaxy A series.

Available in a variety of vibrant hues, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is offered in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy, while its counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy A35, is available in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs. 27,999, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs. 30,999. Moving on to the Samsung Galaxy A55, users have three distinct options: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage at Rs. 36,999, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage at Rs. 39,999, and the top-tier variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs. 42,999.

Adding more value to the purchase, Samsung is providing complimentary accessories and significant bank discounts. Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy A35 will receive a complimentary card slot case valued at Rs. 1,499, along with an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000. Similarly, purchasers of the Samsung Galaxy A55 will be treated to a free Silicone Case worth Rs. 1,999, along with the same bank discount offer.

Delving into the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A55 flaunts a captivating 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, promising an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the robust Exynos 1480 processor and running on Samsung's One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, security is bolstered with Knox 3.1 protection.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted with the triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, while selfies shine through the 32MP front camera. With AI Image Signal Processing enhancing low-light captures and a sturdy 5000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is geared to deliver enduring performance.

On the flip side, the Samsung Galaxy A35 stands out with its full-HD+ AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring clear visuals and smooth transitions. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and running on One UI 6.1 with Knox 3.1 protection, users can navigate with confidence. With a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, along with a 13MP front camera for selfies, the device captures photos in style. Supported by a robust 5000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy A35 guarantees a long-lasting battery.

