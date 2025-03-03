Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G smartphones in India, following their global debut ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The devices have now been listed on the company’s Indian website, with pricing details confirmed for both models. However, the price for the Galaxy A26 5G remains undisclosed at this time.

Pricing and Launch Offers The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G starts at ₹41,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The mid-tier model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹44,999, while the top-end version featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs ₹47,999.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is available from ₹32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models are priced at ₹35,999 and ₹38,999, respectively.

As part of a limited-time launch promotion, customers can purchase the 8GB + 256GB variants of both the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G at the same price as their 8GB + 128GB counterparts.

The Galaxy A56 5G comes in three distinct colours: Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Grey, and Awesome Olive. The Galaxy A36 5G, on the other hand, is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White.

Key Features and Specifications Both smartphones feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Victus+ Glass protection. Samsung has integrated several AI-powered features, including Auto Trim, Best Face, AI Select, and Read Aloud, enhancing the overall user experience.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A56 5G is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580 chipset, whereas the Galaxy A36 5G houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. Both devices offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, running on Android 15-based One UI 7. Samsung has pledged six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for these handsets.

The Galaxy A56 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The Galaxy A36 5G carries a similar setup but swaps the 12MP ultra-wide lens for an 8MP one. Both devices sport 12MP front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls.