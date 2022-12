South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Book laptop series. The company has launched Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. The laptop comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. To compare, its predecessor runs on the 12th gen Intel processor.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 model has been announced in South Korea. It will be released on January 16. The laptop is said to offer enhanced speed and efficiency. It comes with a stylus and has a 360-degree swivel display.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will debut in graphite color model. The company has priced the all-new laptop at KRW 1.89 million (nearly ₹1,24,200). The laptop will go official on January 16 in the company’s home country. There are no details about the product’s launch in global markets, including India.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 specifications

As mentioned above, the latest Samsung Galaxy Book laptop is equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. It is claimed to come with strong privacy features.

The laptop has a 13.3-inch screen with the ability to rotate 360 degrees. It features an AMOLED display. The device runs on Windows 11.

Samsung claims that the laptop has a super light body design. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is said to offer a battery backup of up to 35 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Buyers will get a S pen Stylus with the laptop. For connectivity, it boasts of 5G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity support.

In a related news, Samsung may soon launch Galaxy F04 in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles Hindi, the handset will be an entry-level phone and could be priced under ₹8,000. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy F04 will be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy A04e. Launched earlier this month, the handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy F04 is likely to come with the same octa-core chipset.