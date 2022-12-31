Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 announced with Snapdragon chipset: Details

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 announced with Snapdragon chipset: Details2 min read . 03:23 PM IST
- The latest Samsung Galaxy Book laptop is equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset.
South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Book laptop series. The company has launched Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. The laptop comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. To compare, its predecessor runs on the 12th gen Intel processor.
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 model has been announced in South Korea. It will be released on January 16. The laptop is said to offer enhanced speed and efficiency. It comes with a stylus and has a 360-degree swivel display.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will debut in graphite color model. The company has priced the all-new laptop at KRW 1.89 million (nearly ₹1,24,200). The laptop will go official on January 16 in the company’s home country. There are no details about the product’s launch in global markets, including India.
As mentioned above, the latest Samsung Galaxy Book laptop is equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. It is claimed to come with strong privacy features.
The laptop has a 13.3-inch screen with the ability to rotate 360 degrees. It features an AMOLED display. The device runs on Windows 11.
Samsung claims that the laptop has a super light body design. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is said to offer a battery backup of up to 35 hours of video playback on a single charge.
Buyers will get a S pen Stylus with the laptop. For connectivity, it boasts of 5G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity support.
In a related news, Samsung may soon launch Galaxy F04 in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles Hindi, the handset will be an entry-level phone and could be priced under ₹8,000. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy F04 will be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy A04e. Launched earlier this month, the handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy F04 is likely to come with the same octa-core chipset.
