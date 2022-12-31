Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 announced with Snapdragon chipset: Details

In a related news, Samsung may soon launch Galaxy F04 in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles Hindi, the handset will be an entry-level phone and could be priced under ₹8,000. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy F04 will be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy A04e. Launched earlier this month, the handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy F04 is likely to come with the same octa-core chipset.