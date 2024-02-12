Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series pre-bookings begin in India ahead of imminent launch
The Galaxy Book 4 Pro may feature a 14-inch or 16-inch AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra could have a 16-inch AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage.
Samsung has started pre-booking for the Galaxy Book 4 series in India ahead of the expected launch of these laptops later this month. The Galaxy Book 4 series could include Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra models. Prior to the India launch, the Galaxy Book 4 series was launched in South Korea in December.