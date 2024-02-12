Samsung has started pre-booking for the Galaxy Book 4 series in India ahead of the expected launch of these laptops later this month. The Galaxy Book 4 series could include Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra models. Prior to the India launch, the Galaxy Book 4 series was launched in South Korea in December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to pre-book Galaxy Book 4 series in India?: The Galaxy Book 4 series can be pre-ordered by paying a token amount of ₹1,999 at Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores and select retail and online outlets. The Korean manufacturer says that customers who pre-order will be eligible for benefits worth ₹5,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy Book 4.

Galaxy Book 4 specifications: The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro version could feature a 14-inch or 16-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,800 x 2,880 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. The Pro variant could be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 or Intel Core Ultra 7 chipset coupled with Intel Arc graphics and support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

In terms of power, the 14-inch Galaxy Book Pro version may house a 63Wh battery, while the 16-inch version may be powered by a 76Wh battery, both of which will likely feature support for 65W charging. The Pro model will also come with all the necessary connectivity options, including WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and could weigh around 1.23 or 1.56kg depending on the display size.

Meanwhile, the higher-end Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is likely to feature a 16-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The notebook will be powered by either the Intel Core Ultra 9 SoC or Ultra 7 chipset paired with either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra could come with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

