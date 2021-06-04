Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G. The new laptops belong to the Galaxy Book lineup by the South Korean company is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.

Availability

The Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi version and LTE version will be available from June in select markets starting at $349 (roughly around ₹25,500). The Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available later this year. For now, there's no confirmation regarding the availability of the machines in India.

Samsung also claimed that Care+, a dedicated product support service covering accidental screen cracks, repairs and more, will be available for the Galaxy Book Go series in select markets.

Features

The Galaxy Book Go series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, with optional LTE connectivity, and the Galaxy Book Go 5G powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform.

The Galaxy Book Go series builds on Windows 10 experiences and the company claims it provides instant boot speeds. The Galaxy Book Go series comes with a 14-inch display. The machines feature a 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos.

Users can also sync their smartphone to their Galaxy Book Go series device to answer texts, make calls and mirror Android apps with link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone features.

Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Experience Planning Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said, “PCs continue to enable our digital lives, helping us connect to our friends and family, work remotely, and find outlets for creativity and relaxation.

He further added, "The Galaxy Book Go series is built for today’s mobile-first users who expect seamless communication, sustained productivity, and immersive entertainment—all in one device. With the new addition to the Galaxy Book, Samsung offers wider options to our consumers to choose a device that best fits their needs."

