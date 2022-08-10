OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched with up to 29 hours battery life
Samsung unveiled its next generation of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Along with the new foldable phones, the South Korean company introduced its all new Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new earbuds are claimed to have a compact design and are said to have a battery life of up to 29 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are priced at $229.99 (roughly 18,000). It is up for pre-orders in select markets and will be available from August 26. Bora Purple, Graphite, and White are the colour options of the new earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro weighs 5.5 grams. It is said to have an ergonomic design and is 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds Pro. The earbuds are equipped with coaxial two-way speaker with 24bit Hi-Fi audio support and 360 audio.

The new earbuds come with updated Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to cut out background noise. There is a Voice Detect feature that helps one tune in better to in-person conversations even when you’re plugged in. It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 version for wireless connectivity and feature Auto Switch functionality.

Each earbud is backed by a 61mAh battery which can last up to 8 hours with ANC off. Total battery of the device is claimed to be up to 29 hours on a single charge. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds come with 5 minute quick charging support and can deliver 1 hour of playback time. The charging case has a battery capacity of 515mAh.

The earbuds are compatible with smartphones running Android 8 and above having more than 1.5GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are water resistant with IPX7 rating.

