Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched with up to 29 hours battery life2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 09:03 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with 15% smaller size than its predecessor- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung unveiled its next generation of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Along with the new foldable phones, the South Korean company introduced its all new Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new earbuds are claimed to have a compact design and are said to have a battery life of up to 29 hours.