Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched with up to 29 hours battery life

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched with up to 29 hours battery life2 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with 15% smaller size than its predecessor- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung unveiled its next generation of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Along with the new foldable phones, the South Korean company introduced its all new Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new earbuds are claimed to have a compact design and are said to have a battery life of up to 29 hours.
Samsung unveiled its next generation of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Along with the new foldable phones, the South Korean company introduced its all new Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new earbuds are claimed to have a compact design and are said to have a battery life of up to 29 hours.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Price and availability
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Price and availability
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are priced at $229.99 (roughly ₹18,000). It is up for pre-orders in select markets and will be available from August 26. Bora Purple, Graphite, and White are the colour options of the new earbuds.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are priced at $229.99 (roughly ₹18,000). It is up for pre-orders in select markets and will be available from August 26. Bora Purple, Graphite, and White are the colour options of the new earbuds.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro weighs 5.5 grams. It is said to have an ergonomic design and is 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds Pro. The earbuds are equipped with coaxial two-way speaker with 24bit Hi-Fi audio support and 360 audio.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro weighs 5.5 grams. It is said to have an ergonomic design and is 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds Pro. The earbuds are equipped with coaxial two-way speaker with 24bit Hi-Fi audio support and 360 audio.
The new earbuds come with updated Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to cut out background noise. There is a Voice Detect feature that helps one tune in better to in-person conversations even when you’re plugged in. It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 version for wireless connectivity and feature Auto Switch functionality.
The new earbuds come with updated Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to cut out background noise. There is a Voice Detect feature that helps one tune in better to in-person conversations even when you’re plugged in. It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 version for wireless connectivity and feature Auto Switch functionality.
Each earbud is backed by a 61mAh battery which can last up to 8 hours with ANC off. Total battery of the device is claimed to be up to 29 hours on a single charge. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds come with 5 minute quick charging support and can deliver 1 hour of playback time. The charging case has a battery capacity of 515mAh.
Each earbud is backed by a 61mAh battery which can last up to 8 hours with ANC off. Total battery of the device is claimed to be up to 29 hours on a single charge. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds come with 5 minute quick charging support and can deliver 1 hour of playback time. The charging case has a battery capacity of 515mAh.
The earbuds are compatible with smartphones running Android 8 and above having more than 1.5GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are water resistant with IPX7 rating.
The earbuds are compatible with smartphones running Android 8 and above having more than 1.5GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are water resistant with IPX7 rating.