Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched with up to 29 hours battery life

Samsung unveiled its next generation of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Along with the new foldable phones, the South Korean company introduced its all new Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new earbuds are claimed to have a compact design and are said to have a battery life of up to 29 hours.

