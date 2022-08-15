Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The new earbuds are equipped with features like 24bit Hi-Fi audio support with 360 audio, Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and more. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with a price tag of RS 17,999.

The wireless earbuds will be up for pre-order in the country starting August 16. Samsung has announced a cashback of ₹3,000 from leading banks on the earbuds purchase. This will bring down the device’s effective price to ₹14,999.

Customers will also be eligible to buy the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad worth ₹2,999 at a discounted price of ₹499. They can avail easy finance options and get up to ₹3,000 off by exchanging their old device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro succeeds the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 that was launched in 2021. Here we compare old and new wireless earbuds from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Battery

Each earbud of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro houses a 61mAh battery which is claimed by the company to deliver a battery life of up to 8 hours with ANC off. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds on the other hand can- last up to 7.5 hours. Total battery life of both the earbuds, however, remains the same at up to 29 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Design and weight

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are slightly heavier at 5.5 gram than Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds which weigh 5 gram. Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White are the colour options of the Galaxy Buds 2, while the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are offered in Bora Purple, Graphite, and White colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Features and compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.3 connectivity and are compatible with smartphones running Android 8. The 2021’s Galaxy Buds 2 has Bluetooth version 5.2 for connectivity and works with Android devices running version 7 or higher.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with features like coaxial two-way speaker with 24bit Hi-Fi audio support and quick charging. It is also IPX7 water resistant. The Galaxy Buds 2 is also IPX7 rated and offers AKG-tuned audio.