Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pre-order starts tomorrow: How it compares to Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pre-order starts tomorrow: How it compares to Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10
2 min read . 15 Aug 2022Livemint

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pre-order offer include a cashback of 3,000 from leading banks

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The new earbuds are equipped with features like 24bit Hi-Fi audio support with 360 audio, Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and more. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with a price tag of RS 17,999.

The wireless earbuds will be up for pre-order in the country starting August 16. Samsung has announced a cashback of 3,000 from leading banks on the earbuds purchase. This will bring down the device’s effective price to 14,999.

Customers will also be eligible to buy the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad worth 2,999 at a discounted price of 499. They can avail easy finance options and get up to 3,000 off by exchanging their old device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro succeeds the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 that was launched in 2021. Here we compare old and new wireless earbuds from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Battery

Each earbud of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro houses a 61mAh battery which is claimed by the company to deliver a battery life of up to 8 hours with ANC off. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds on the other hand can- last up to 7.5 hours. Total battery life of both the earbuds, however, remains the same at up to 29 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Design and weight

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are slightly heavier at 5.5 gram than Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds which weigh 5 gram. Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White are the colour options of the Galaxy Buds 2, while the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are offered in Bora Purple, Graphite, and White colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Features and compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.3 connectivity and are compatible with smartphones running Android 8. The 2021’s Galaxy Buds 2 has Bluetooth version 5.2 for connectivity and works with Android devices running version 7 or higher.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with features like coaxial two-way speaker with 24bit Hi-Fi audio support and quick charging. It is also IPX7 water resistant. The Galaxy Buds 2 is also IPX7 rated and offers AKG-tuned audio.

