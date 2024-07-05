Seoul-based Samsung is reportedly poised to shake up the wireless audio market yet again with its anticipated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, slated for a grand unveiling at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. Leaked images and details surfacing online have provided enthusiasts a sneak peek into what could be a game-changing addition to Samsung's acclaimed audio lineup.

The leaks, initially shared by prominent tipster Ice Universe on X, showcase a significant departure in design for Samsung's upcoming TWS marvel. Unlike its predecessors' pebble-shaped profile, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro boast a sleek stem design reminiscent of industry counterparts such as the AirPods Pro. The earbuds, housed in a sophisticated grey case with transparent lid, exude a modern aesthetic sure to catch the eye of fashion-forward tech aficionados.

A standout feature of the leaked images is the introduction of subtle LED strips adorning the stems of the earbuds, a design choice that adds both flair and functionality. Each earbud reportedly features distinct LED colors—red for the right bud, blue for the left, and a single green LED at the forefront, promising a visually captivating user experience.

In terms of audio prowess, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are rumored to deliver "Ultra High-Quality Sound," supporting up to 24-bit/96kHz audio for a rich, immersive listening experience. The inclusion of Adaptive Noise Control (ANC) and ambient sound features further enhances versatility, catering to both focused listening and seamless integration with the surrounding environment.

Powering this technological marvel is a robust 500mAh battery housed within the redesigned charging case, ensuring extended usage without compromise on performance.

While these leaks paint an enticing picture of Samsung's latest innovation, it is important to note that official confirmation and detailed specifications will only be unveiled during the eagerly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event. As the countdown to July 10 begins, enthusiasts and critics alike await Samsung's next leap in wireless audio technology with bated breath.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!