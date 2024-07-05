Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leaks: Revolutionary stem design and advanced audio features tipped
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, likely to set for unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked event, might showcase a new stem design with LED strips, promising Ultra High-Quality Sound and Adaptive Noise Control. The leaked images suggest a modern aesthetic and improved functionality.
Seoul-based Samsung is reportedly poised to shake up the wireless audio market yet again with its anticipated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, slated for a grand unveiling at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. Leaked images and details surfacing online have provided enthusiasts a sneak peek into what could be a game-changing addition to Samsung's acclaimed audio lineup.