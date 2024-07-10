Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series launched in India at Unpacked Event 2024: Check price and specifications
Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 series at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris, upgrading their wireless earbuds with Galaxy AI for real-time translations and voice commands. Featuring Adaptive EQ and ANC, the Buds 3 Pro offer enhanced sound and noise control.
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Buds 3 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, marking the latest advancement in their true wireless stereo earbud lineup. As the successors to the Galaxy Buds 2 series, these new earbuds boast significant technological and design upgrades.