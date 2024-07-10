Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Buds 3 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, marking the latest advancement in their true wireless stereo earbud lineup. As the successors to the Galaxy Buds 2 series, these new earbuds boast significant technological and design upgrades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A standout feature of the Galaxy Buds 3 series is the integration of Galaxy AI, enhancing communication capabilities. Users can enable the Interpreter feature in Listening mode on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Flip 6, facilitating real-time translations during lectures directly through the earbuds. Additionally, Voice Command functionality allows users to control music playback through simple voice instructions, eliminating the need for manual interaction.

The earbuds come equipped with Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC, which enhance sound quality and noise cancellation by analyzing internal and external sounds in real time. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro include Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect functionalities, which automatically adapt noise levels and audio settings.

Samsung's computational design ensures a comfortable fit for the Galaxy Buds 3 series. The innovative blade design enables control by pinching or swiping on the blade. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offers a Canal Type design for an immersive audio experience, while the Galaxy Buds 3 provides an Open Type design suitable for extended wear in various environments.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature enhanced 2-way speakers with a planar tweeter for superior high-range sound and Dual Amplifiers for crystal-clear audio. They support Ultra High Quality Audio with a doubled sampling rate using the SSC codec, ensuring detailed high-resolution sound.

Additionally, the Super-Wideband Call feature utilizes a pre-trained machine learning model to restore the original voice quality of the speaker in noisy environments.

The Galaxy Buds 3 series comes in two stylish colors, Silver and White, and features a modern, comfortable design. Pre-orders are open starting today, July 10, with the official release on July 24. The Galaxy Buds 3 are priced at ₹14,999, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will be available for ₹19,999.

