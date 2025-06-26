Samsung Galaxy Buds Core launched in India: Price, features, specs and more

Samsung has officially launched its new Galaxy Buds Core true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The earbuds, which support active noise cancellation (ANC) and Galaxy AI integration, are priced at ₹4,999 and will be available from 27 June. They can be purchased via the Samsung India website, Amazon, and selected offline retail outlets. The device will be offered in two colour options: Black and White.

Positioned as a feature-rich addition to Samsung’s audio lineup, the Galaxy Buds Core come equipped with dynamic drivers designed to deliver deep sound and powerful bass. A key emphasis has been placed on call quality, with the inclusion of a three-microphone setup in each earbud. These microphones work in tandem with noise reduction technology to enhance voice clarity during calls, even in noisy environments.

As per the company, the earbuds feature a wingtip design to help ensure a secure and comfortable fit, particularly useful during workouts or extended periods of use. One of the standout features of the Buds Core is the integration of Galaxy AI’s Interpreter tool. This enables real-time, two-way translation during face-to-face conversations. The feature allows one person to speak in their native language, with the speech captured by the earbuds and translated instantly for the other person. The process is bidirectional, aiming to facilitate fluid conversations between speakers of different languages.

Additional features include touch-sensitive controls for music playback, calls, and other functions. The Galaxy Buds Core also support multi-device connectivity and offer seamless switching between compatible Samsung devices using the Auto Switch function. The earbuds are compatible with the Samsung Find app, which can help users locate misplaced units.

The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and come with an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. According to Samsung, the earbuds offer up to 35 hours of total playback time with the charging case when ANC is turned off, and up to 20 hours when ANC is active.