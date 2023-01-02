Samsung Galaxy F04 launch in India on Jan 04, 2023: Here’s what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy F04 launch in India on Jan 04, 2023: Here’s what we know so far1 min read . 10:52 AM IST
Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy F series phones in India soon. The company has announced to launch the Galaxy F04 in the country on January 04, 2023. According to a Flipkart listing, the smartphone will be unveiled at 12 noon.
Flipkart teaser also reveals that the handset will feature a stylish gloss design. It also gives a look at some of the features of the upcoming phone. Here’s what we know so far about the Galaxy F04
Samsung Galaxy F04 will come powered by MediaTek P35 processor. The smartphone will boast of up to 8GB of RAM. It will also offer RAM Plus feature. The Flipkart listing reveals that the handset will be offered in two colour options – Jade Purple and Opal Green. The Galaxy F04 will have a stylish glossy design on the back.
The upcoming Samsung phone will run on a custom operating system based on Android 12. The company will offer two years of OS updates. Samsung Galaxy F04 will house a 5,000mAh battery which is said to power through a full day.
The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.51-inch HD+ display. It is likely to come with a USB Type-C charging port with a 10 watt adapter.
Online reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy A04e. The Samsung Galaxy F04 is rumoured to come with a 13MP primary camera at the back. It may come with f/2.2 aperture. The main sensor is said to come powered by a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture and an LED flash.
For selfies, the smartphone may offer a 5MP camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy A04e is offered in three models – 3GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04 is also expected to come in more than one storage models. It is tipped to be an entry-level phone, that could be priced below ₹8,000.
