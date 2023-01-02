Samsung Galaxy F04 launch in India on Jan 04, 2023: Here’s what we know so far

For selfies, the smartphone may offer a 5MP camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy A04e is offered in three models – 3GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04 is also expected to come in more than one storage models. It is tipped to be an entry-level phone, that could be priced below ₹8,000.