Samsung Galaxy F04 launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy F04: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F04, a budget smartphone is listed at a price of ₹9,499. Customers can purchase the handset in Opal Green and Jade Purple colour options. It will be live on sale from Jan 12, 2023. Interestingly, customers can also avail a discount of ₹1,000 on using ICICI Bank credit card as a part of the launch offer. Moreover, customers can also get an additional ₹1,000 discount on this handset if they purchase it on the first day of the sale. After availing both the discounts, customers can get Samsung Galaxy F04 for ₹7,499.