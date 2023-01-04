Samsung Galaxy F04 launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Samsung, a South Korean technology giant, has launched its Samsung Galaxy F04 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. This smartphone from Samsung packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging su
Samsung, a South Korean technology giant, has launched its Samsung Galaxy F04 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. This smartphone from Samsung packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging su
Samsung Galaxy F04: Price in India
The Samsung Galaxy F04, a budget smartphone is listed at a price of ₹9,499. Customers can purchase the handset in Opal Green and Jade Purple colour options. It will be live on sale from Jan 12, 2023. Interestingly, customers can also avail a discount of ₹1,000 on using ICICI Bank credit card as a part of the launch offer. Moreover, customers can also get an additional ₹1,000 discount on this handset if they purchase it on the first day of the sale. After availing both the discounts, customers can get Samsung Galaxy F04 for ₹7,499.
Samsung Galaxy F04: Price in India
The Samsung Galaxy F04, a budget smartphone is listed at a price of ₹9,499. Customers can purchase the handset in Opal Green and Jade Purple colour options. It will be live on sale from Jan 12, 2023. Interestingly, customers can also avail a discount of ₹1,000 on using ICICI Bank credit card as a part of the launch offer. Moreover, customers can also get an additional ₹1,000 discount on this handset if they purchase it on the first day of the sale. After availing both the discounts, customers can get Samsung Galaxy F04 for ₹7,499.
Samsung Galaxy F04: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy F04 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. This handset comes with 64GB of internal storage and it can be further expanded up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy F04 runs on Android 12 operating system, topped with Samsung.s own layer of One UI.
Samsung Galaxy F04: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy F04 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. This handset comes with 64GB of internal storage and it can be further expanded up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy F04 runs on Android 12 operating system, topped with Samsung.s own layer of One UI.
For optics, the dual SIM smartphone houses a dual rear camera with 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it features a 5MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture.
For optics, the dual SIM smartphone houses a dual rear camera with 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it features a 5MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture.
This smartphone from Samsung packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging su
This smartphone from Samsung packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging su
Meanwhile, Samsung is rumoured to bring its Galaxy S23 series in the first week of February. The upcoming smartphones are expected to come with a host of new features like a 200MP primary camera, satellite connectivity, and more. Now, tipster Ahmed Qwaider claims that the South Korean company may scrap the 128GB base model with the upcoming Galaxy S series.
Meanwhile, Samsung is rumoured to bring its Galaxy S23 series in the first week of February. The upcoming smartphones are expected to come with a host of new features like a 200MP primary camera, satellite connectivity, and more. Now, tipster Ahmed Qwaider claims that the South Korean company may scrap the 128GB base model with the upcoming Galaxy S series.
The current Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ models come with 128GB as the base variant. Apple latest’s iPhone series - iPhone 14 too offer 128GB storage as base model. The Cupertino-based company dropped the 64GB tier with the iPhone 13 series.