Samsung Galaxy F04 may launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung may soon expand its Galaxy F series in India. The company may launch Galaxy F04 in the country in the first week of January, reports 91Mobiles Hindi. According to the report, the handset could be an entry-level phone. It may be priced below ₹8,000.
Walmart-owned commerce platform Flipkart has reportedly started teasing the device. In the leaked posters, one can see that the Galaxy F04 will be equipped with dual camera sensors on the back. The handset will have two colour variants – purple and green.
The poster also reveals that the device will pack up to 8GB of RAM. Needless to say, but the phone is expected to be available exclusively via Flipkart along with Samsung online store.
Samsung Galaxy F04 expected features
As per the report, Samsung Galaxy F04 will be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy A04e. Launched earlier this month, the handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy F04 is likely to come with the same octa-core chipset.
The upcoming smartphone may have a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device may run on the company’s One UI based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.
On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy F04 is rumoured to come with a 13MP primary camera at the back. It may come with f/2.2 aperture. The main sensor is said to come powered by a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture and an LED flash.