Samsung has launched the Galaxy F06 5G in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, dual-camera setup, and two variants priced at ₹ 10,999 and ₹ 11,499. It offers a 6.7-inch HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, and four years of Android updates.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy F06 5G in India, bringing an affordable 5G-ready smartphone to the market. The latest addition to the brand's F-series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and boasts a dual-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Pricing and Availability The Galaxy F06 5G will be available in two configurations. The base variant, equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, is priced at ₹10,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end model, featuring 6GB RAM with the same storage capacity, is set at ₹11,499. As part of an introductory offer, Samsung is providing a ₹500 bank cashback, making the device even more affordable.

Shoppers will have the choice of two striking colour options – Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Features and specifications The dual-SIM Galaxy F06 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display, offering 800 nits of brightness for a vivid viewing experience. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone comes pre-installed with One UI 7.0, based on Android 15, making it one of the few budget devices to launch with the latest Android version. Additionally, Samsung has committed to four years of Android OS updates and security patches, ensuring long-term usability.

On the photography front, the Galaxy F06 5G features a dual-camera system, comprising a 50MP primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset is equipped with an 8MP front camera.

To keep the device powered throughout the day, Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging. Connectivity-wise, the smartphone supports 12 5G bands.

Security and convenience features include Samsung Knox Vault, Voice Focus, and Quick Share. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, integrated into the power button. Aesthetic appeal is enhanced by a unique ‘Ripple Glow’ finish on the rear panel.