South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F series in India. The company has launched Samsung Galaxy F14 5G in the country. It is a budget category phone that comes powered by the company’s own Exynos processor. It houses a 6,000mAh battery and offers 25watt fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price and availability

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is offered in two RAM models - 4GB and 6GB paired with 128GB storage capacity. The 4GB RAM variant costs ₹12,990, while the 6GB RAM model is priced at ₹14,990. Readers must note that these are introductory prices.

The smartphone will go on sale on March 30 at 12pm. It will be available on Flipkart and Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G features

Samsung Galaxy F14 is a 5G phone. It comes powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor and runs on OneUI based on Android 13 operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz refresh rate,. The phone features a waterdrop notch and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on the top.

The device packs up to 6GB RAM and offers 128GB internal storage. It comes with a microSD card support to expand the storage further. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes with a triple camera on the back. There is a 50MP primary camera sensor on the rear with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy F14 5G has a 13MP camera at the front. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and comes with 25watt fast charging support. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port are some of the connectivity features on the device.

Other features on Samsung Galaxy F14 5G include AI Voice boost for clear voice calls, customised call background, multitasking with split view, quick share between phones, privacy & security dashboard, and more.