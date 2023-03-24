Samsung Galaxy F14 5G debuts with 6,000mAh battery, price starts at ₹12,9902 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is offered in two RAM models - 4GB and 6GB paired with 128GB storage capacity.
South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F series in India. The company has launched Samsung Galaxy F14 5G in the country. It is a budget category phone that comes powered by the company’s own Exynos processor. It houses a 6,000mAh battery and offers 25watt fast charging.
