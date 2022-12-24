Samsung Galaxy F14 may launch in India soon: Report

Samsung Galaxy F14 may launch in India soon: Report1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
Samsung may soon launch another F series phone in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the South Korean company may bring Samsung Galaxy F14 in January 2023. The smartphone will succeed the Galaxy F13.
As per the report, Samsung Galaxy F14 will be sold exclusively via Flipkart along with Samsung e store and offline retail stores across the country. However, it is yet not known whether the device will offer 5G connectivity or not. No other details of the upcoming phone are known.
As mentioned above, Samsung Galaxy F14 will succeed the Samsung Galaxy F13. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy F13 was launched earlier this year in the country. It is a budget category phone which comes with a starting price of ₹11,999.
Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen. The phone’s display has a waterdrop notch to house the front camera. The handset runs on the company’s own One UI 4.0 custom skin based on Android 12 operating system.
The smartphone comes powered by Exynos 850 chipset paired with Mali G52. Samsung Galaxy F13 packs 4GB RAM and offers up to 128GB storage. The phone is a dual SIM phone and comes with a microSD card slot. Users can expand the device’s storage using a microSD card. There’s support for RAM expansion as well.
For optics, the smartphone features three camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy F13 boasts of an 8MP camera at the front.
The Samsung Galaxy F13 houses a 6,000mAh battery. It offers 15 watt fast charging support. Buyers also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device. Connectivity options available on the smartphone are 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.
