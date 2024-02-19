Samsung Galaxy F15 5G price and specs leaked online ahead of February 22 rumored launch date
Samsung Galaxy F15 is likely to be launched in India on February 22 and the budget smartphone is likely to be priced at under ₹15,000 in India while featuring some unique features like 4 years of OS upgrades and a 6,000 mAh batteery.
Samsung is likely to launch its latest budget Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India with some unique features that aren't usually seen in its price range. However, ahead of the expected launch date, a number of details about the handset have leaked online, including its price, design and specifications.