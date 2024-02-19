Samsung is likely to launch its latest budget Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India with some unique features that aren't usually seen in its price range. However, ahead of the expected launch date, a number of details about the handset have leaked online, including its price, design and specifications.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 9 Pro India launch on February 22: Expected specs, price and more

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G expected specs and pricing:

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Mukul Sharma, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to launch in India soon and the budget smartphone is likely to be available through Flipkart.The smartphone is touted to be available in 3 colour variants and could be priced below ₹15,000.

Moreover, the tipster suggested that the Galaxy F15 5G will come with a promised 4 years of updates along with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. A recent report from Smartprix also suggested that Samsung might provide OS updates and 5 years of software updates with its upcoming budget phone, meaning it might receive updates till Android 18.

The report also added that the Galaxy F15 5G could feature a 6.6-inch sAMOLED panel and house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the F15 5G is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and an ultra-wide and macro sensor. There is also expected to be a 13MP front-facing shooter to cater for all your selfie and video calling needs.

The report notes that the Galaxy F15 5G will be launched in India on 22 February at 12 noon. However, it should be noted that Samsung hasn't made any official announcement about the existence of this device, its specifications and launch date.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!