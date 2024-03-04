Samsung Galaxy F15 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, LIVE-STREAM details and more
Samsung set to unveil Galaxy F15 5G today with 6,000 mAh battery and long-term software support. Leak suggests starting price of ₹13,999, potentially reduced to ₹11,999. Anticipated features: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 50MP main camera, and 6GB RAM.
Samsung will launch its latest mid-range smartphone, Galaxy F15 5G, at a launch event today. The Korean smartphone maker has already announced many attractive features of the Galaxy F15 5G including the addition of a 6,000 mAh battery and support for 4 years of software updates.