Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Samsung Galaxy F15 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, LIVE-STREAM details and more
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, LIVE-STREAM details and more

Samsung set to unveil Galaxy F15 5G today with 6,000 mAh battery and long-term software support. Leak suggests starting price of ₹13,999, potentially reduced to ₹11,999. Anticipated features: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 50MP main camera, and 6GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G may be priced under ₹15,000 in India. Premium
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G may be priced under 15,000 in India.

Samsung will launch its latest mid-range smartphone, Galaxy F15 5G, at a launch event today. The Korean smartphone maker has already announced many attractive features of the Galaxy F15 5G including the addition of a 6,000 mAh battery and support for 4 years of software updates.

Also Read | Oppo F25 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G price (expected):

According to a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to be priced at 13,999 for the 4GB RAM /128GB storage variant. However, with the expected 1,500 card discount, the price of the smartphone may go down to 11,999. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant could be priced at 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G expected specs: 

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED panel with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek 6100+ SoC and come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

Also Read | OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and everything you should know

On the camera front, the Galaxy F15 5G could feature a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and an ultra-wide and macro sensor. The smartphone may also house a 13MP shooter on the front in order to handle all the selfie and video call-related requirements. 

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G live stream details: 

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will be unveiled at 12 noon today and the launch should be live streamed across all of the company's social media channels. To save you the trouble, we will also be providing a direct YouTube streaming link for the event as soon as it becomes available.

 

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 09:53 AM IST
