Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Samsung has launched the Galaxy F15 5G series in India with a starting price of ₹15,999. The Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and promises 4 years of OS updates.
Samsung has unveiled its new budget smartphone, the Galaxy F15 5G, powered by the MediaTek 6100+ processor and with support for 4 years of OS updates. The F15 5G is likely to reignite competition in the budget smartphone segment, giving tough competition to smartphones from rival companies such as Redmi, Realme and Motorola, among others.