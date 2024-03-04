Samsung has launched the Galaxy F15 5G series in India with a starting price of ₹ 15,999. The Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and promises 4 years of OS updates.

Samsung has unveiled its new budget smartphone, the Galaxy F15 5G, powered by the MediaTek 6100+ processor and with support for 4 years of OS updates. The F15 5G is likely to reignite competition in the budget smartphone segment, giving tough competition to smartphones from rival companies such as Redmi, Realme and Motorola, among others.

Samsung Galaxy F15 Price in India: The Samsung Galaxy Galaxy F15 5G is available at a price of ₹15,9999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at ₹16,999.

The budget smartphone is available in two colour variants: Jazzy Green and Groovy Violet and will be available on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F15 specifications: The Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate. The budget smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Galaxy F15 5G also comes with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via microSD card.

The Galaxy F15 5G runs on the One UI 6 based on the Android 14 operating system and Samsung is promising 4 years of OS updates with this phone, meaning that the Galaxy F15 5G will receive OS updates at least until Android 18.

The budget smartphone houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. However, the charging adapter is not provided in the box and users will have to pay extra to enjoy the fast charging capabilities of this device.

