Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy F16 5G in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is now available for purchase through Samsung’s official website and Flipkart and is available in Bling Black, Glam Green, and Vibing Blue colourways.

Pricing and Availability The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G is priced at ₹13,499 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB and 8GB RAM options are available for ₹14,999 and ₹16,499, respectively. All configurations include 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone can be purchased via Flipkart and the Samsung India website and is available in Bling Black, Glam Green, and Vibing Blue colourways.

For a limited period, Samsung is offering an instant discount of ₹1,000 when purchasing the device through its official e-store. Additionally, SBI and Axis Bank cardholders can avail themselves of a further ₹1,000 discount.

Features and Specifications The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, delivering a 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Running on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7, the smartphone is guaranteed six OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

Camera and Battery For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy F16 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it features a 13MP camera, ideal for selfies and video calls.